Nursery worker on bail for child sex offences passed DBS checks

Kristian Parry was on bail for child sex offences when he got a baby-room job in Leeds, despite DBS checks that did not flag his arrest.

A man on bail for child sex offences was able to keep working with young children in Leeds, raising urgent questions about how far a DBS check really protects nursery children. Kristian Parry, 26, was later jailed for two years after admitting possessing indecent images of children and falsifying job references to secure work in childcare.

The case exposes a failure at several points in the safeguarding chain. Parry was arrested in May 2025, yet he went on to get another nursery job in July 2025, about two months later, while still on bail. That second role was in the baby room, where he had direct responsibility for children under five. He had already worked at another nursery in Leeds, where the court heard he also handled intimate care tasks, including changing nappies.

Both nurseries said they had carried out DBS checks on Parry. The vulnerability in the system appears to have been the way those checks were being refreshed. The DBS Update Service, used by many employers, searches for non-conviction information, including arrests, every nine months. It is available for standard and enhanced DBS checks only, which means a clear certificate can give employers a false sense of security if the person is already on bail for a serious child protection matter.

Police later found more than 5,000 images and videos on Parry’s laptop and mobile phone, including Category A material, the most serious classification of child sexual abuse imagery. He received a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order when he was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court in March 2026. The court also heard police attended the nursery where he worked on 13 May 2025. West Yorkshire Police said it had no evidence that Parry took photos in a nursery setting.

Photo by Jonathan Borba

The fallout has reached beyond one defendant and one employer. The UK government said it was urgently reviewing the DBS system after the case came to light, while meetings were held between nursery bosses, police, Ofsted and council safeguarding staff. West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate is also reviewing complaints from parents about how the original investigation was handled. Parents at the nurseries said they were shocked and upset that they were not told directly, with some learning of the case only through media reports. The episode has left a clear warning: a DBS check on its own is not enough if employers do not treat bail conditions, police intelligence and safeguarding risk as immediate red flags.