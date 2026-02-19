Nvidia and ASML drive S&P 500 gains for a third day, while Carvana tumbles and investors await Walmart's earnings.

Nvidia and ASML powered the S&P 500 to a third consecutive gain on Tuesday, pushing the index to a key resistance level ahead of major earnings reports. While these technology leaders bolstered market sentiment, Carvana shares fell sharply after hours, and investors are looking ahead to Walmart's upcoming financial results for further direction.

S&P 500 Climbs to Resistance Level

The S&P 500 continued its upward trajectory, notching its third straight daily gain. According to Investor's Business Daily, the index closed near a significant technical resistance, a level closely watched by traders for potential breakout or reversal signals. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite also posted gains, reflecting broad market strength fueled by optimism in the technology sector.

Nvidia and ASML Drive Tech Momentum

Leading the charge were semiconductor giants Nvidia and ASML. Nvidia, a key player in artificial intelligence and graphics processing, saw its stock gain as investors anticipated strong results ahead of its own earnings report. ASML, the Dutch supplier of advanced chipmaking equipment, also rose, reinforcing confidence in the resilience of the semiconductor industry. Both companies are viewed as bellwethers for the broader tech sector due to their central roles in chip supply chains.

has been at the forefront of AI chip innovation, with investors closely monitoring its financial performance and outlook. ASML continues to benefit from robust demand for its lithography systems, which are critical for producing advanced semiconductors. Its latest results reaffirmed its position as a key supplier to leading chipmakers worldwide.

Carvana Shares Dive After Hours

While tech stocks led the market higher, online car retailer Carvana suffered a steep decline in after-hours trading. Investor's Business Daily reported that the drop followed the company’s latest updates, which may have disappointed investors. Carvana’s financial statements have been under scrutiny amid concerns over its profitability and cash flow, and renewed selling pressure highlights the volatility facing some high-growth consumer-facing companies.

Walmart Earnings on Deck

Looking ahead, market participants are focused on Walmart, which is set to release its quarterly earnings. As one of the world’s largest retailers, Walmart’s results are considered a barometer for U.S. consumer health and spending patterns. Its financials will be watched for insights into inflation’s impact on household budgets and the broader retail sector’s performance.

Market Outlook

With the S&P 500 testing critical resistance, the market’s next moves may hinge on upcoming earnings reports from industry leaders and macroeconomic data releases. The recent rally, driven by technology stocks like Nvidia and ASML, suggests continued investor confidence in growth sectors. However, the sharp decline in Carvana shares is a reminder of persistent risks and the importance of company-specific fundamentals.

As the week progresses, traders will be watching for confirmation of a breakout above resistance or signs of a potential pullback, with Walmart’s earnings providing a key catalyst for market direction.