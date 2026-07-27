Nvidia and OpenAI discuss financing for $250 billion data-center project

Nvidia’s talks to backstop a $250 billion, 10-gigawatt Ohio data-center campus would tie chip sales to financing, power access and AI scale.

Nvidia was in talks to provide roughly $250 billion in financing or a backstop for OpenAI as part of a massive data-center project in southern Ohio. The proposed structure would support a buildout large enough to rank among the most ambitious AI infrastructure bets ever discussed in the United States.

The project would help OpenAI lease a 10-gigawatt campus in Pike County, Ohio, developed by SoftBank’s energy subsidiary. A deal at that scale would not just buy servers and chips; it would secure the land, power and long-term capital needed to run systems for training and operating increasingly demanding AI models.

That is why the reported financing matters beyond its headline number. A backstop would shift part of the risk from OpenAI’s infrastructure push onto Nvidia, linking the dominant supplier of AI accelerators more tightly to the economics of the buildout itself. For OpenAI, the arrangement would help lock in capacity in a market where access to compute can be as important as the model code running on top of it.

The project’s power needs are central to the story. The Wall Street Journal’s description of the campus as one of the largest AI computing hubs, and its reference to power controlled by the U.S. government, underscore how much the next phase of AI expansion depends on electricity as much as semiconductors. A 10-gigawatt site would sit in the same league as industrial-scale energy users, raising questions about grid access, permitting and local infrastructure.

Coolcaesar via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The talks also build on a deeper relationship already taking shape between the two companies. In September 2025, Nvidia said it planned to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI as part of a data-center buildout. OpenAI and Nvidia later said they would deploy at least 10 gigawatts of NVIDIA systems for OpenAI’s next-generation AI infrastructure, including the Vera Rubin platform. The new financing discussions would extend that partnership from hardware supply into capital support.

The timing lands as political pressure around data-center growth intensifies. Al Jazeera reported growing backlash on July 27 as U.S. states weighed bans on new data centres, a sign that the AI buildout is colliding with local concerns over land use, electricity demand and industrial concentration. If Nvidia does end up helping finance the Ohio project, it would mark another step toward a market where the companies building frontier AI increasingly need to finance the physical grid that makes it possible.