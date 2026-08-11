Nvidia partners with Wall Street firms on $500 billion AI buildout

Nvidia moved beyond chips into financing, lining up Wall Street firms to help raise more than $500 billion for AI data centers, chips and power systems.

Nvidia said it had partnered with six major financial institutions to launch compute financing platforms aimed at raising more than $500 billion in third-party capital for AI infrastructure. The effort put one of the world’s most valuable chip makers at the center of a financing push that reached far beyond sales of graphics processors.

Apollo Global Management, Blackstone, BlackRock and Goldman Sachs were among the Wall Street firms named in connection with the venture. The capital is intended for the buildout of data centers, chips, networking gear and energy-related systems needed to run and train advanced AI models at global scale.

AI-generated illustration

The move showed how far the AI boom has evolved from a product cycle into a financing cycle. Nvidia’s chips remain the most sought-after hardware for artificial intelligence, but the company is now helping shape the capital stack around the industry as well, linking lenders, asset managers and technology customers in an effort to fund the next wave of computing capacity.

That shift matters because the dollar amounts are massive and the payback periods are long. AI infrastructure requires land, power, cooling, transmission and long-term hardware commitments, which makes it more capital-intensive than a typical software expansion. By bringing large financial institutions into the mix, the industry is opening itself to the same kinds of balance-sheet risk and return calculations that have long defined telecommunications, railroads and other infrastructure-heavy buildouts.

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The financing push also comes as big tech spending on AI keeps climbing. NBC News reported that combined AI outlays by major technology companies were set to surpass $730 billion this year, underscoring why lenders and investors are willing to back large-scale financing vehicles. The promise is that rising demand for AI services will justify the enormous cost of expansion; the risk is that a slowdown in adoption could leave lenders and infrastructure owners with expensive assets built for a hotter market.

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For Nvidia, the deal reinforced a role that now extends well beyond chip design. The company has become an anchor in the AI economy, not only because its processors power much of the boom, but because its reach now helps determine how that boom is financed.