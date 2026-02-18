U.S. stocks climbed as Nvidia shares surged near record highs, with investors watching closely for signals from upcoming Federal Reserve meeting minutes.

U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday, powered by a surge in Nvidia shares, as investors awaited key insights from the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming meeting minutes. The upbeat market sentiment was driven by strong performance in the tech sector, with Nvidia leading the way and helping major indexes approach their recent highs.

Tech Sector Strength Lifts Markets

Nvidia, a heavyweight in the technology sector, saw its shares climb close to their all-time high, becoming a primary driver of gains in the broader U.S. market. According to CNBC, Nvidia’s rally underscored investor optimism surrounding the company’s role in the ongoing artificial intelligence boom and robust demand for its semiconductor products.

Major indices reflected this momentum:

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both posted gains, with tech-heavy stocks outperforming.

and both posted gains, with tech-heavy stocks outperforming. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also ticked higher, benefiting from positive sentiment in the broader market.

Market watchers continue to track Nvidia’s historical stock performance, which has been a key component in driving the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to fresh record territory in recent months. Nvidia’s market cap and weighting in the S&P 500 can be further explored via Slickcharts.

Investor Focus Turns to Federal Reserve

While the stock market’s rally was fueled by tech optimism, investors remained attentive to macroeconomic signals ahead of the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes. These minutes, set for release later in the week, are expected to provide insight into the central bank’s outlook on inflation, interest rates, and the broader economic recovery.

Market participants are particularly interested in clues about the Fed’s next steps regarding potential rate adjustments. The CME FedWatch Tool shows evolving market expectations for upcoming rate changes, reflecting the high stakes for investors balancing growth expectations against inflation risks.

Nvidia’s Outperformance and Market Impact

Nvidia’s continued strength has not only captured investor attention but also played an outsized role in the performance of key indexes. With the company’s shares near their peak, it has provided considerable support to the S&P 500, as documented by Federal Reserve Economic Data.

Nvidia’s gains contributed significantly to the Nasdaq’s upward momentum, given its large index weighting.

The company’s performance is seen as a bellwether for the broader tech sector and investor appetite for risk assets.

For those seeking in-depth data on Nvidia’s valuation, earnings, and analyst ratings, additional detail can be found on Barron’s Market Data.

Looking Ahead

As markets digest the twin forces of tech leadership and central bank policy signals, investors remain cautious but optimistic. The upcoming release of the Fed minutes will likely set the tone for risk appetite in the days ahead. Nvidia’s ongoing rally highlights the influential role that a single company can play in driving U.S. equity market performance, particularly when investor attention turns to sectors leading innovation and growth.

For now, the combination of strong tech performance and anticipation of Fed guidance continues to shape the market narrative, with participants weighing the prospects for further gains against the backdrop of potential monetary policy shifts.