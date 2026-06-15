Nvidia returns to bond market with $25 billion debt sale, demand surges

Nvidia’s $25 billion bond sale drew about $85 billion of orders, underscoring how investors are financing the AI boom’s infrastructure, not just its hype.

Investor demand swelled to about $85 billion for Nvidia’s $25 billion bond sale, a dramatic show of appetite for one of the market’s most closely watched AI companies. The deal marks Nvidia’s return to the U.S. debt market for the first time in five years and comes as the company leans into the heavy spending required to keep pace with surging artificial intelligence demand.

The offering was split into seven tranches and stretched as far as 2056, giving Nvidia a long runway to manage financing around its hardware buildout, supply chain demands and the broader infrastructure behind AI systems. One report said the longest-dated bonds were being marketed at about 0.9 percentage points above Treasury yields, a sign the company could secure terms that reflect its status as a top-tier corporate borrower even at this scale.

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Nvidia said the proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes, including refinancing outstanding notes. The larger strategic value of the sale may be even more important: a liquid benchmark for Nvidia’s cost of credit. That benchmark matters because the company’s borrowing costs will help investors assess how durable its AI expansion can be and how much strain the economics of the boom are placing on even the strongest players in the sector.

The company last tapped the debt market in 2021, when it sold $5 billion of unsecured notes in four tranches due in 2023, 2024, 2028 and 2031. Morgan Stanley acted as underwriting representative on that transaction. The new sale is five times larger and reaches decades farther into the future, a clear sign that Nvidia’s capital needs have expanded alongside its central role in the AI supply chain.

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The rush of orders also reflects a broader shift in technology finance. As data centers, chip manufacturing and related infrastructure require ever larger pools of capital, investors are showing they are willing to fund the balance sheets behind the AI race. For Nvidia, the strong reception confirms that markets still see the company as one of the safest credits in the sector, even as its investment requirements keep rising.