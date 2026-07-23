NYPD arrests 89 in World Cup human-trafficking cases

The NYPD said 89 people were arrested in World Cup trafficking cases, but the real measure is how many alleged victims got housing, legal aid or T visa help.

The NYPD said 89 people were arrested over the course of the World Cup for involvement in human-trafficking rings, turning the tournament into a major test of the city’s anti-trafficking playbook. The department had already widened its watch on sex trafficking as crowds started to funnel into New York City, warning that unwitting tourists could be prime targets for pimps and traffickers.

That warning captured the logic of the crackdown: large sporting events create dense, temporary populations that can be harder to protect and easier to exploit. In New York, the headline number was arrests. What mattered just as much was whether the operation delivered actual victim recovery, including housing, legal help and immigration support for people pulled out of trafficking situations.

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The NYPD’s own victim-services infrastructure shows the department has tools that go beyond arrests. Its Special Victims Unit says it investigates approximately 14,000 sexual assault complaints each year, and the department also maintains a T visa declaration process for victims seeking immigration relief. Those resources matter because a trafficking case is not finished when suspects are booked; victims often need safety planning, shelter, paperwork and access to federal protection to avoid being pushed back into the same network.

Rhododendrites via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The World Cup pattern extended well beyond New York. In New Jersey, anti-trafficking operations tied to the tournament rescued 97 suspected victims and led to 71 arrests. In Hillsborough County, Florida, the sheriff’s office said 89 individuals were arrested during a multi-week undercover human-trafficking operation. The numbers were large in every jurisdiction, but the same question followed each one: how many people were actually stabilized after the raids?

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A parallel case in Nigeria showed how far the exploitation risk could reach around the tournament. Reuters reported that 10 Nigerian children were rescued from traffickers planning to fly them to Russia for the World Cup, and five suspects, including a policeman and a quarantine officer, were arrested at Lagos’ main airport. Across these cases, the pattern is clear: the arrest count is only the starting point. The harder measure is whether the people identified in the sweep were connected to housing, legal assistance and immigration relief, or whether the operation mostly delivered a clean number for the press release.