NYPD braces for millions at Knicks title parade in Lower Manhattan

Millions are expected to chase a first Knicks ticker-tape parade, while more than 10,000 officers, screening and bag bans turn Lower Manhattan into a security test.

Lower Manhattan is set to become both a celebration route and a security test as the New York Knicks prepare for their first ticker-tape parade in franchise history. City officials say millions may try to pour into the streets for Thursday’s procession, but only those who arrive early and clear screening will make it into the viewing pens.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2026, near Battery Park and Bowling Green, then move north on Broadway through the Canyon of Heroes to City Hall. There, the city will stage a Keys to the City ceremony for the Knicks. The celebration comes after the team won its first NBA championship since 1973, ending a 53-year title drought and giving New York a long-awaited downtown victory scene.

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The New York Police Department said it has completed a security assessment and will assign more than 10,000 officers, the largest planned deployment in department history. The operation will include heavy weapons teams, K-9 units, transit, highway and aviation units, along with drone support and other visible and unseen measures. Police are treating the parade like a high-security event on the scale of New Year’s Eve in Times Square, with no bags allowed and additional prohibited items including pets, strollers, backpacks, coolers and umbrellas.

Officials said access along the route will be first-come, first-served, and attendees should expect screening before entering viewing areas. That means the city’s estimate of millions of would-be spectators does not translate into millions of people on the parade route itself. Many late arrivals are expected to be turned away as crowd control limits take hold along Broadway.

Photo by Yura Forrat

Ticketmaster via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The City Hall ceremony will be ticketed, with 600 free tickets distributed through a lottery. Mayor Zohran Mamdani is set to host the championship celebration on City Hall Plaza, while the city has also opened a dedicated page to help New Yorkers plan their attendance. For a team that had not held a championship parade before, the day will test how New York balances civic euphoria with the blunt logistics of crowd management, transit pressure and public safety in the heart of Lower Manhattan.