NYPD officers rescue woman from Brooklyn Bridge after hourlong standoff

A 31-year-old woman was pulled to safety from the Brooklyn Bridge after nearly an hour of negotiation, with a third-day ESU officer helping lead the effort.

NYPD Emergency Service Unit officers pulled a 31-year-old woman to safety from the Brooklyn Bridge after nearly an hour of negotiation on Wednesday evening, July 9, climbing the structure with harnesses after multiple 911 calls came in around 6:30 p.m. Officers reached her on the suspension cables near the Brooklyn tower, where she had been standing on an elevated section of the span.

The rescue hinged on dialogue as much as climbing. Officers remained with the woman for nearly an hour and worked to keep her engaged while they held position on the bridge’s cables. Bodycam footage shows Officer Christian Yepes, who was on his third day with the unit and only a week removed from Emergency Service Unit training school, speaking gently to her, introducing himself as Chris and telling her he genuinely cared. The footage also shows the kind of slow, controlled approach that ESU training is built around, with officers using their harnesses to get close enough to intervene without breaking contact.

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When the woman briefly stood up as if to jump, officers were able to pull her to safety. EMS transported her to an area hospital for evaluation. Police said there were no reported injuries and no arrests, and the investigation remained ongoing.

Photo by Luke Miller

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch later praised the officers publicly on X, calling their care, courage and compassion extraordinary. The episode drew praise online as well, with viewers focusing on the outcome and on the restraint shown by the officers at a height where one wrong move could have turned fatal.

Andrew Choy via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The Brooklyn Bridge, completed in 1883, has long been one of New York City’s most visible landmarks, and the rescue came nearly a week after another high-profile Emergency Service Unit mission involving climbers on the Empire State Building. This case offered a rare look at the unit’s mix of technical rescue, crisis negotiation and mental-health response, with a new officer helping carry out a save that depended on patience as much as physical skill.