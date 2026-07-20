NYT Strands puzzle for July 19, 2026 centers on big talk

Strands No. 868 leans on “Big talk,” but the bigger story is how Times games now anchor daily habit and subscriber growth.

A clue built around “Big talk” sent solvers into Strands No. 868, the Sunday, July 19, 2026 puzzle. The New York Times framed the game through its Strands Sidekick page, a built-in stop for hints and conversation, while a wave of same-day solve pages turned the puzzle into a small but reliable internet ritual.

What “Big talk” points to in Strands No. 868

The Times identified the day’s theme as “Big talk,” and outside hint pages described the spangram as 11 letters long and running left to right. One of those hints steered players toward “a phrase often heard at a fast-food counter when you want the larges,” while another said to think about something that would “make it way bigger than necessary.” Taken together, the clues push solvers toward the language of supersizing, not toward a literal conversation theme.

That structure matters because Strands is built to reward pattern recognition as much as vocabulary. The puzzle’s theme words sit inside a 6x8 grid, and the spangram is the anchor that gives the board its frame. When the clue language hints at size, solvers can narrow the field quickly, which is part of why Strands has become so easy to fold into a morning routine.

AI-generated illustration

The Times built a help layer around the puzzle

The New York Times published “Strands Sidekick No. 868” for this puzzle and told readers to scroll down for hints and conversation about the Sunday game. The page is credited to Celine Ka Wing Lau, and the Sidekick format shows how the Times has turned a single puzzle into a guided experience rather than a one-shot diversion.

That approach fits the broader design of New York Times Games. The company says the Games product is a subscription service, and its own pages describe it as a home for unlimited word and logic games, archive access, and tools to improve. It is a cleaner product pitch than a simple puzzle page: one puzzle draws you in, but the surrounding ecosystem keeps you moving through the rest of the games slate.

Why the puzzle boom is sticky

Photo by SHVETS production

The Times has been building this model for years. On its Games pages, the company traces the lineup back to the Crossword in 1942, then points to the 2014 launch of the Mini Crossword and later additions like Spelling Bee, Letter Boxed, Tiles, Wordle, Connections and more. That sequence shows how a legacy newspaper product has evolved into a daily play habit with its own subscription logic.

The business numbers help explain why the puzzle section gets this much attention. In the first quarter of 2026, The New York Times Company reported 13.08 million total subscribers, added about 310,000 net digital-only subscribers, and said digital-only subscription revenue rose 16.1 percent year over year. The company’s later earnings update put total subscribers at about 13.1 million. Games sit inside that larger subscriber engine, where repeated use matters as much as a single headline click.

The Times also keeps part of the puzzle experience accessible as a soft entry point. Its help center says Strands currently does not require a New York Times subscription on all platforms. That makes the game useful as a habit-forming daily touchpoint, even as the broader Games bundle remains part of the paid offering.

Why so many outlets chase the same puzzle

Terabass via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The July 19 puzzle also drew a familiar set of same-day solve pages from Mashable, CNET, Forbes, Lifehacker, Yahoo Tech and Strands Today. That kind of repetition is its own sign of demand: one puzzle now produces multiple layers of coverage, from gentle nudges to full answers, all aimed at readers who want help without giving up the game entirely.

Mashable’s pitch is blunt about that audience. It says it provides “Every hint, nudge and outright answer you need to complete today’s NYT Strands puzzle.” CNET, Forbes and the others filled the same role in their own formats, with bylines including Gael Cooper, Kris Holt, Tim Mulkerin and Caroline Igo. The result is a parallel media ecosystem that exists because the daily puzzle has become predictable, shareable and sticky enough to sustain it.

The Times has also shaped Games for households, not just solo solvers. Its family subscription page offers one subscription with four individual logins, separate stats and streaks, and separate recipe or team preferences. That kind of bundling reflects the same logic behind Strands itself: make the daily habit easy to return to, easy to share, and hard to let go.