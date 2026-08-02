Oba Femi beats Brock Lesnar in SummerSlam torch-passing moment

Oba Femi’s Hell in a Cell win over Brock Lesnar gave WWE a clean succession signal at SummerSlam, with Femi declaring, "The future is me."

Oba Femi beat Brock Lesnar in a Hell in a Cell match at SummerSlam, and WWE moved quickly to frame the result as a changing of the guard. The company listed the bout for Saturday, Aug. 1, at 6/5 PM and later posted official highlights from the match and from Femi’s post-show comments, where he said, “The future is me.”

The finish landed at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis during SummerSlam’s 39th edition, with ESPN noting that the two-night format returned to a city that last hosted it in 1999. WWE’s own preview had already made the booking plain: Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar in a Hell in a Cell match, the kind of stipulation that leaves little room for ambiguity when the bell rings. In this case, the result did exactly what the company seemed to want, putting a rising, heavily protected name over one of wrestling’s most established attractions.

AI-generated illustration

That choice carried extra weight because Lesnar’s SummerSlam appearance had been surrounded by retirement speculation. Pre-show and post-show chatter from outlets including Yahoo Sports and Wrestling Inc. had treated the bout as a possible farewell, while a July 31 YouTube summary of WrestleVotes reporting said the match was not expected to be Lesnar’s last and that some WWE officials believed he could return for WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia. Even with that uncertainty hanging over the card, the booking at SummerSlam read like a deliberate statement about who the company wanted to elevate now.

Femi arrived with the résumé WWE has been building for that role. His official profile lists him at 6 feet 6 inches and 310 pounds, from Lagos, Nigeria, with career highlights that include King of the Ring in 2026, two NXT Championship reigns, the 2024 Men’s Iron Survivor, the NXT North American Championship and the 2024 NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament. Those credentials made him more than a surprise winner; they made him the kind of homegrown star WWE had already trained audiences to accept as a future centerpiece.

Jonathan Rivera via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The crowd response matched the booking logic. The finish was treated inside the arena and across post-show analysis as a passing-of-the-torch moment, and ESPN called it a potential storyline reset for WWE’s night-one picture. With Lesnar beaten cleanly and Femi’s own words turned into a headline, SummerSlam gave WWE a clear answer about its next era: the company was not just preserving its past, it was trying to hand the spotlight to the next name built to carry it.