Obama surprises WNBA All-Stars at Chicago practice at Presidential Center

Obama walked in from a side door at the Presidential Center, surprising 22 WNBA All-Stars and drawing Caitlin Clark into a moment she said she will never forget.

Barack Obama surprised WNBA All-Stars during practice at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago on Friday, walking in from a side door and turning a routine session into a marquee moment. The visit landed as the league gathered for its 2026 All-Star Weekend in Chicago, with the newly opened center serving as a base for practices, media availabilities and other events around the showcase.

The surprise came in front of 22 All-Stars, and Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever said meeting Obama was “a moment I’ll probably remember for the rest of my life.” Clark said Obama complimented her for the way she handles everything, a brief exchange that underscored how much attention now follows the league’s biggest names.

Obama told the players, “Some of you I’m meeting for the first time, all of you are extraordinary.” He also said, “I could not be a bigger fan,” a line that fit a longtime basketball follower stepping into a league that has spent years expanding its reach well beyond its traditional audience.

Ari Levinson (Autumnfire), minor cleanup edit by Chicago god. via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The setting carried its own weight. The Obama Presidential Center on Chicago’s South Side is a prominent civic landmark, and the WNBA’s decision to use it for All-Star weekend activities tied the league to one of the most visible public institutions in the city. What could have been framed as a celebrity drop-in instead reflected the league’s growing place in American sports culture, where women’s basketball now regularly intersects with major national figures, civic spaces and mainstream entertainment programming.

That broader visibility has helped push the WNBA deeper into the national conversation. The All-Star practice at Obama’s center came amid a weekend built around the league’s biggest stars, and the presence of a former president at the event reinforced how much the sport has moved from the margins toward the center of public life. In a league that has fought for years for more respect, more investment and a larger audience, a surprise visit from Barack Obama carried symbolic force that extended far beyond one practice session.