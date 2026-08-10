Ocasio-Cortez says she froze eggs, hints at possible Senate run

Ocasio-Cortez said she began freezing her eggs and posted the injections online, as she said a Senate run was still possible.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she had begun the process of freezing her eggs and posted Instagram clips showing part of the procedure, including one of the hormone injections she gave herself. The New York Democrat also said, when asked about a possible run for Chuck Schumer’s Senate seat, that “anything is possible at this juncture.”

Her remarks put family planning and political timing in the same frame for one of the most visible Democrats in the country. Ocasio-Cortez is 36, and she became the youngest woman to join Congress in 2019 at age 29. Her name has also surfaced in speculation about a presidential run in 2028, adding to the attention around how she is balancing reproductive decisions with a long political horizon.

Ocasio-Cortez said she had spent years thinking about freezing her eggs and had been saving for it. She told followers she wanted to be open about the experience so other women considering the procedure could see it more clearly, and said women are often not taught enough about their own bodies or prepared for major stages of life such as puberty, pregnancy, perimenopause and menopause. In her social-media comments, she described giving herself shots while continuing her public work as “badass.”

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The decision also underscores the financial side of fertility preservation, which remains out of reach for many women. A single egg-freezing cycle typically costs $10,000 to $15,000, and some women need multiple cycles to retrieve enough eggs for future use. Medical guidance also draws a narrow age window around the procedure: Penn Medicine says freezing eggs in the 20s or early 30s will likely yield the highest-quality eggs, while Johns Hopkins says doing so before age 37 offers a better chance of a successful future pregnancy.

For Ocasio-Cortez, the choice lands at a point in her career when every move is read as both personal and strategic. As a 36-year-old member of Congress with statewide ambitions now openly part of the conversation, she is forcing a public discussion that male politicians are rarely asked to have: how age, fertility and the timing of family decisions shape the path to higher office.