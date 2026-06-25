Ochoa becomes first goalkeeper to play in six World Cups

Guillermo Ochoa entered late in Mexico’s 3-0 win over the Czech Republic, becoming the first goalkeeper to play in six World Cups. Mexico also completed its first perfect group stage.

Guillermo Ochoa stepped onto the field in the closing minutes of Mexico’s 3-0 win over the Czech Republic and became the first goalkeeper to appear in six World Cups. The 40-year-old was visibly emotional as he entered, drawing a strong ovation from Mexican fans while helping preserve the clean sheet that sealed a perfect group stage.

The milestone placed Ochoa alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the small club of players to reach six World Cup campaigns, but his case carried a sharper edge. FIFA had already highlighted Ochoa’s place on Mexico’s final squad for the 2026 tournament, a call that turned a long career into a record-setting sixth global finals and pushed the veteran into a new layer of history as the first goalkeeper ever to do it.

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Ochoa had already built a World Cup résumé that stretched back to Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022. He was not Mexico’s starting goalkeeper in 2006 or 2010, and his path through the tournament repeated the same theme that has defined much of his international career: persistence, reinvention and survival inside a position where generations usually turn over quickly.

That context made his return in 2026 more than a ceremonial gesture. FIFA noted in March that Luis Ángel Malagón’s injury prompted Javier Aguirre to bring Ochoa back for the team’s preparation matches, and Aguirre later named him to the final World Cup squad on June 1. The selection reflected both confidence in a veteran presence and the reality that Mexico’s goalkeeping depth still leans heavily on a familiar face when the pressure rises.

Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0 br)

The Czech Republic match also sharpened the succession question around Mexico’s roster. Aguirre’s 26-player World Cup group included the young Gilberto Mora as a first-time tournament entrant, while Ochoa represented the opposite end of the spectrum, a player whose sixth World Cup arrived after two decades at the international level. Mexico’s first three-for-three group stage at a World Cup ended with Ochoa on the pitch, a late cameo that linked the country’s most recognizable goalkeeper to the next phase of the program he has long helped define.