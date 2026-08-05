Odisha warns miners and steelmakers over iron ore grade manipulation

Odisha has warned iron ore miners and steelmakers over grade manipulation, after notices to 65 mines raised fears of royalty leaks and cost shocks for steelmakers.

Odisha has warned iron ore miners and steelmakers over alleged iron ore grade manipulation, putting one of India’s most important mining corridors under closer scrutiny. The state is the country’s top iron ore producer, and any inflation or misreporting of ore quality can distort royalty payments, alter input costs for steelmakers and shake confidence in the numbers that underpin the trade.

The warning follows a sharper enforcement push that began earlier in the summer. Odisha served show-cause notices to 65 mines on July 13 over alleged grade manipulation, a sign that officials had already moved from broad concern to active checks on individual leaseholders. Bloomberg said the state increased quality-control inspections after some miners were found to be misrepresenting grades to reduce royalty payments, while Economic Times linked the tighter checks to alleged royalty underreporting.

The stakes are financial as much as regulatory. Iron ore grade determines how ore is priced, how much royalty is due and how efficiently it can be used in steel production. If a mine declares lower or different grades than what is actually shipped, the state can lose revenue, miners can gain an improper pricing advantage and steelmakers can end up buying material that does not match the quality they expected. A Discovery Alert post claimed the inspections led to notices for 65 leaseholders and estimated iron ore-specific revenue losses of about 4,162 crore, although that figure was presented only in the post itself.

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Odisha’s latest warning also lands against a heavy backdrop of past mining scandals and repeated scrutiny. Reuters background reporting has pointed to a 2012 illegal iron ore mining scandal in the state worth $3.6 billion, and a 2014 Reuters report said an Indian court ordered temporary closure of some Odisha iron ore mines. At the national level, the Ministry of Mines constituted a committee on misclassification of iron ore grades, chaired by Dr. Veena Kumari Dermal, and its first report was submitted on November 11, 2022. A Comptroller and Auditor General of India audit chapter on mineral despatch and sale also noted problems involving iron ore grade, size and ex-mines prices.

For steelmakers and miners, the message from Bhubaneswar is straightforward: quality claims will face more scrutiny, and the paper trail behind ore grades now carries direct financial weight. Odisha’s challenge is not only to protect royalty collections but to show that enforcement can be sustained in a sector long associated with under-reporting, classification disputes and weak compliance.