Ofcom ends action on suicide forum, says it has no further powers

Ofcom said it had exhausted its powers against an overseas suicide forum, after a £950,000 fine and months of investigation under the Online Safety Act.

Ofcom had “no further legal routes available” against an online suicide discussion forum outside the UK, closing off the latest enforcement path under the Online Safety Act. The regulator concluded the changes the forum made to block access from the UK were the fullest extent that could be achieved.

The decision came after Ofcom investigated whether the forum provider had failed, or was failing, to comply with duties under the Online Safety Act 2023 to protect users from illegal content. Ofcom had already fined the operator £950,000 in May 2026 for failing to meet those duties, including not blocking UK users. With the forum now outside the reach of further action, the regulator had reached the end of its enforcement powers.

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BBC coverage put the figure at at least 50 deaths, while campaigners linked it to more than 130 UK deaths. The forum provider had already taken steps to block access from people in the UK, but that was the most Ofcom could secure.

Source: mollyrosefoundation.org

Bereaved families and survivors had criticised Ofcom for inaction and called the regulator’s decision “inexplicable”. Samaritans was “extremely disappointed” by Ofcom’s announcement after months of investigation and more than three years of concern about the forum.

Photo by Max Vakhtbovych

Ofcom can investigate providers, issue fines and press for UK access to be blocked, but it cannot force more if the operator is based outside the country and has already shut out UK users.