Ofcom urges wider social tariffs as household bills stay high

More than half of low-income households did not know about cheaper broadband deals, even though some social tariffs start at £15 a month and water help is expanding.

Millions of households on the lowest incomes are still paying full price for essentials that could be discounted. Ofcom says social tariffs can work like standard broadband, mobile and phone packages but at a lower price, yet in April 2023 just 5% of eligible low-income households were signed up to a broadband social tariff and more than half did not know the deals existed.

The first check is simple: look at whether household income support includes Universal Credit, Pension Credit or another qualifying benefit. If it does, ask the provider about its social tariff before renewing or switching elsewhere. Ofcom says some broadband social tariffs have been available from as little as £15 a month, and BT’s options include BT Basic and Home Essentials, while KCOM’s social tariff is Flex. Ofcom says BT and KCOM are under special tariff obligations for customers who struggle to afford telephony services.

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Water support has also broadened as bills have stayed under pressure. Ofwat says every water company now provides help for customers struggling to pay, including reduced charges known as social tariffs and debt support schemes. Water companies expected to have 1.6 million households on either social tariffs or WaterSure by the end of March 2025, up from around 900,000 in 2021, while Water UK says more than 2 million low-income households are already getting help with their bill.

Source: yonderconsulting.com

The industry has set a larger target for the rest of the decade. Water UK says companies have committed to helping 3.2 million customers by 2030 through a £4.1 billion support package, with more than £4.1 billion in support due over the next five years. In February 2024, Water UK said average bills in England and Wales would rise by around £2 a month from April 2024, underscoring why the lower-priced schemes matter most for households with the least room to absorb higher costs.

Photo by Nicola Barts

Pressure on telecoms has also prompted policy action. In March 2026, the UK government said major telecoms providers had signed a charter aimed at ending unexpected mid-contract price rises and making social tariffs easier to access. The message from regulators is clear: support exists, but the awareness gap is leaving many eligible households overpaying for water, broadband and phone services they should not have to take at full price.