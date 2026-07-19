Off-duty ICE facility worker arrested after Colorado shooting injures woman

Police arrested Jesse Sarles after a shooting near Aurora ICE Processing Center left a woman with a foot wound. The clash began as employees waited for a protest to clear.

Police arrested Jesse Sarles, an off-duty employee at the Aurora ICE Processing Center in northwest Aurora, after a shooting near the facility left a woman with a foot wound. The arrest drew immediate attention because the gunfire happened outside a federal immigration detention center run by GEO Group, where employees were waiting along a street for a protest to clear before starting their shifts.

Aurora police said the confrontation began when two women started a verbal dispute and took pictures of employees’ vehicles before the shot was fired. One woman was struck in the foot. Other coverage said her injuries were not life-threatening, and CBS Colorado said she was recovering.

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Sarles, who worked at the facility, faces assault and attempted second-degree murder charges, according to CBS Colorado. The shooting happened Thursday night outside the detention center, where protests have regularly formed around immigration enforcement and the treatment of detainees. The location has made the case especially sensitive because it involved an employee tied to the site rather than a stranger passing through the area.

The injured woman’s family and friends began fundraising to help with medical costs, CBS Colorado said. Protesters and former detainees also voiced concern after the shooting, saying they wanted future interactions around the facility to be safe. Those reactions underscored how quickly a confrontation outside the center became a public safety issue with political overtones.

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Aurora police said they did not believe there was any additional threat to public safety after the shooting. Even so, the case raises immediate questions about how workers enter and leave the Aurora ICE Processing Center during demonstrations, what security measures are in place around the perimeter, and how local police coordinate with the private operator when tensions rise outside the building.

Jeffrey Beall via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

For now, the central facts remain stark: an off-duty facility worker was arrested, a woman was injured, and a protest scene outside one of Colorado’s most watched immigration sites turned into a gunfire investigation.