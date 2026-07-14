Ofwat fines South East Water £30.5 million over supply failures

Ofwat imposed a £30.5 million package on South East Water after repeated outages hit more than 286,000 people and left up to 70,000 homes dry.

Ofwat imposed a £30.5 million redress package on South East Water after three investigations found repeated supply failures and poor customer handling across Kent, Sussex and Tunbridge Wells. The final sum combines a £22 million fine first proposed in March 2026 with new measures tied to later outages, including money for repairs, free water butts and a community fund.

The March investigation covered supply failures between 2020 and 2023 that affected more than 286,000 people. Ofwat opened a second case in January 2026 after further interruptions between November 2025 and January 2026 left up to 70,000 homes without water, including during Storm Goretti. Ofwat also examined whether South East Water had complied with its financial licence conditions, broadening the case beyond short-term outages to the company’s wider management of risk and resilience.

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South East Water did not communicate clearly and accurately enough with customers during the disruptions and did not provide adequate bottled water supplies. Helen Campbell, Ofwat’s executive director for delivery, said the failures caused real disruption and hardship for residents and businesses across many years. The package sets aside £13 million for a remediation plan, £5 million to provide free water butts for households and £1.5 million for a community fund in affected areas.

Source: The Independent

An independent monitor will be appointed at South East Water’s expense to assess the company’s performance improvement plan and broader turnaround work.

Photo by Jan van der Wolf

In April 2026, the Drinking Water Inspectorate concluded that the Tunbridge Wells loss of supply and boil-water notice affecting up to 60,170 consumers was foreseeable and preventable. It placed South East Water into a transformation programme over longstanding weaknesses in operational management, treatment optimisation, monitoring, maintenance and organisational preparedness at Pembury water treatment works. The inspectorate is still investigating later supply-loss events, while Ofwat’s parallel customer-service probe has now been folded into the £30.5 million settlement.

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Under the guaranteed standards framework, water companies must make specified payments when minimum service standards are missed, although severe weather and other abnormal events can bring exemptions.