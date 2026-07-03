Ohio firefighters contain a truck spill of 40,000 pounds of hot sauce

A leaking trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of Frank’s RedHot turned an I-71 stop in Delaware County into a hazmat-style cleanup. Crews kept the acidic sauce away from storm drains and water sources.

A tractor-trailer carrying about 40,000 pounds of Frank’s RedHot turned an Interstate 71 stop in Delaware County into a sticky cleanup that briefly looked like a hazardous materials call. BST&G Fire District crews were dispatched June 30 after reports that the rig was leaking an unknown substance, and the driver had already pulled off the interstate into a nearby truck stop when firefighters reached the vehicle.

Once crews identified the load, the scene shifted from a possible chemical release to a food-product response with environmental stakes. Because the hot sauce is acidic, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency was called in, and responders worked to keep the red liquid from running into storm drains or local water sources. What looked like a joke to passersby still required a careful containment effort, because even a condiment spill can spread beyond the pavement if it reaches drainage infrastructure.

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BST&G serves Berkshire Township, Sunbury, Trenton Township and Galena in northern Delaware County. Founded in 1953, the district covers about 53 square miles, a territory that puts local firefighters on the front line when truck spills, crashes or fuel leaks interrupt traffic on I-71. On a highway corridor like that, crews have to make a fast judgment about whether a leaking trailer is carrying a harmless commodity or a true hazmat threat, and the first minutes of response determine whether the problem stays on the road or becomes an environmental cleanup.

The spill also spread online as a mix of jokes and annoyance, with some people laughing about wasted sauce and others complaining that the sticky liquid was hard to wash off vehicles. One person said they had already spent $30 on car washes and the sauce was still on the vehicle. The fire district captured the oddity of the call in a single line: "This is one of those careers where you never know what you’re going to encounter."

McCormick says Frank’s RedHot began in 1918, with the first bottle bottled in 1920, and describes it as the No. 1 American hot sauce brand sold in 20 countries. That scale helped make the spill more than a roadside curiosity, turning one leaking trailer into a cleanup that crossed emergency response, environmental protection and traffic control in the span of a single highway stop.