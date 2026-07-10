Ohio indictment charges eight in White House UFC attack plot

Eight men were charged after prosecutors say they plotted explosive drones and sniper fire at a White House UFC event, with the FBI alerted four days before the show.

Federal prosecutors in Ohio unsealed a two-count indictment in Columbus on Thursday charging eight men with joining a plot to attack Freedom 250, staged on June 14, with explosive-laden drones and sniper fire. The FBI and its partners learned of a potential threat on June 10.

The indictment names Abraham H. Alvarez Shepherd of Omaha, Nebraska; Daniel K. Eskridge of Hamilton, Missouri; William L. Falkner of Belfair, Washington; Tycen J. Proper of Danville, Ohio; Jordan W. Rincker of St. Joseph, Missouri; Bryan O. Roa of Calimesa, California; Chandler D. Scaggs of Chapmanville, West Virginia; and Michael A. Thomas of Pinon Hills, California. Scaggs, 21, was assigned to be one of the snipers. The men face conspiracy counts for providing material support to terrorists and for murder on federal government territory and against a federal official.

The alleged conspiracy began in May 2026 and centered on gathering money, firearms, ammunition, body armor, explosives, drones, medical equipment and communications gear. The first clues came from the parents of a coconspirator in Ohio, who alerted police to weapons purchases and troubling online activity. Investigators later tied the case together through arrests in Ohio, Missouri, Nebraska, California, Washington and West Virginia.

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Falkner had experience manufacturing and piloting drones and discussed loading them with explosives for maximum destructive effect. The plan was to use drones to hit one side of the event and push people toward another side, where snipers and other armed attackers would be positioned. The group used Signal messaging chats to coordinate.

A related case in Chicago charged Alexander Iniguez Mercado with obstruction of justice after he deleted Signal data following an FBI call. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said, "The response was meant to stop the plot before it could be carried out," and FBI Director Kash Patel said, "Federal investigators and partner agencies moved quickly once the threat was detected." The White House event went on without incident.