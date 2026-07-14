Ohio police chase through golf course ends in deadly crash and arrest

A pursuit for Julius Edwards cut across Fox Den Golf Course, ended in a flipped cruiser, and followed a reported shooting, carjacking and serious crash.

Video from the Ohio State Highway Patrol showed a stolen minivan tearing through Fox Den Golf Course before crashing into a Summit Metro Parks cruiser and flipping it over in Stow.

Julius Edwards, 39, of Canton, was taken into custody after a violent sequence that began with an attempted-murder investigation, moved across Summit County roads and ended in Stow.

Witnesses said the silver Chrysler Town & Country came toward them while they were playing at Fox Den Golf Course. Nearby residents said the pursuit sounded as if it were happening in their yards.

The case began on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, when troopers were alerted around 3:20 p.m. to look for a gray Kia Telluride. Flock cameras later spotted the vehicle in Hudson just before 7:30 p.m.

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Authorities said Edwards ran a red light at Terex Road, triggering a serious crash with multiple injuries. Police then said he fled on foot and fired at a trooper, who returned fire. Edwards then allegedly carjacked the silver Chrysler Town & Country, prompting a second pursuit that cut through Stow and the golf course before ending near Saybrooke Boulevard and Bunker Lane.

The second chase ended when Edwards crashed into a Summit Metro Parks cruiser, flipping it over. The officer inside got out before the vehicle rolled. Edwards was already being pursued after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend in Canton and fleeing from Canton police and U.S. Marshals.

He had been on parole and had a criminal record dating back about 20 years. He faces charges including attempted murder and felonious assault, and a grand jury is expected to consider multiple felony charges tied to the stabbing, the shooting at a trooper, the carjacking and the crash that followed.