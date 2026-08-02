Ohio Rep. Max Miller rejects abuse allegations, says he is not dropping out

Max Miller said he is not dropping out as abuse allegations piled up, prompting resignation calls, an ethics probe push and a rebuke from Bernie Moreno.

Ohio Rep. Max Miller said Saturday he is staying in the race for reelection, rejecting domestic-abuse allegations that have put his political standing under pressure. Miller said, “I’m not dropping out,” and added, “I’m not getting out of this race and I’m winning in November.”

The announcement came after Miller said he would make a special statement at 10 a.m. Aug. 2 on X, turning a day of speculation into a direct test of whether he could hold his seat while the accusations intensified. Miller has denied the allegations. The claims have centered on his ex-wife, Emily Moreno, who is the daughter of Sen. Bernie Moreno.

Emily Moreno has accused Miller of throwing hot water on her and holding a gun to her head, allegations that have pushed the dispute beyond a private family fight and into a public argument over conduct and fitness for office. She also sought a restraining order blocking Miller from contacting her lawyer. Miller has denied those accusations as well.

The political response has been unusually sharp. Giffords, the gun-violence prevention group founded by former Rep. Gabby Giffords, called on Miller to resign. The Democratic Women’s Caucus went further and asked the House Ethics Committee to investigate him. Sen. Bernie Moreno, a Republican, also broke with Miller, calling him “dangerous” and saying he should not be in public office.

AI-generated illustration

The fallout has widened the stakes in Ohio’s 7th Congressional District, which recent coverage described as a once-solidly Republican seat that is now drawing fresh Democratic attention. Democrats see the controversy as an opening in a district that was long considered safe for Republicans, and the allegations have made Miller’s race a test of how much personal misconduct can reshape a campaign before voters even cast ballots.

Miller’s decision to stay in the race leaves those questions unresolved and pushes the fight back onto the campaign trail, where his denial, his party’s reaction and the continued scrutiny of the allegations will all shape the race in the months ahead.