Ohio Republican faces ethics probe over domestic violence allegations

The House Ethics Committee opened a probe as Max Miller refused to quit, leaving Ohio Republicans until Aug. 10 to decide whether to replace him.

The House Ethics Committee opened an investigation into Max Miller on Aug. 4 as the Ohio Republican refused to leave the race, leaving party leaders a narrow window before the Aug. 10 deadline to replace him on the ballot. The allegations against the House member included claims that he held a gun to his ex-wife Emily Moreno’s head and fractured the collarbone of their young daughter, accusations Miller has denied.

The committee review is the most formal congressional process now available, but the decisive pressure point is procedural. Under Ohio law, Republicans had until Aug. 10 to swap in another candidate if Miller withdrew, a deadline that turned the scandal into an immediate test of whether party leaders could sideline him before the ballot locked in.

Miller, who has held Ohio’s 7th Congressional District since 2023, also moved to put the ethics machinery on his side by requesting an ethics probe into the allegations against him. The accusations widened beyond domestic violence to include illegal drug use, and the timing made the fallout especially sensitive for a seat that reports in late July said could become vulnerable if the scandal starts to erode support.

The pressure has come from inside Miller’s own political circle. Bernie Moreno, Emily Moreno’s father and an Ohio senator, said on Aug. 2 that Miller should not serve in Congress. Two days later, Ohio Sen. Jon Husted went further and urged Miller to resign his House seat. At the same time, Trump allies and White House officials were privately hoping Miller would drop out, underscoring how quickly a local criminal allegation became a national political risk for Republicans trying to avoid a damaging race in northeast Ohio.

The controversy also deepened after CNN reported on Aug. 4 that Miller’s attorney apologized for releasing a “sensitive” image of a child in documents shared by the congressman. Even with that added scrutiny, Republican voters in Medina, Ohio, appeared reluctant to abandon him, a sign that the normal instruments of accountability, ethics oversight, party pressure and electoral fear, were not moving in the same direction.

That split leaves the party with few clean options. If Miller remains in the race after Aug. 10, Republicans lose the simplest way to replace him and are left to absorb the political damage as the ethics inquiry continues.