Ohio Republicans lose chance to replace Max Miller on ballot

Ohio Republicans missed the Aug. 5 deadline to replace Max Miller, leaving the embattled incumbent on the November ballot as domestic abuse allegations roiled the 7th District.

Ohio Republicans missed the 4 p.m. Aug. 5 deadline to pull Max Miller from the ballot, locking the embattled incumbent into the November race in Ohio’s 7th Congressional District. Under Ohio law, the cutoff came 90 days before the Nov. 3 general election, and once it passed the party could no longer use a special primary to quickly nominate a replacement.

Miller has denied the domestic abuse allegations made by his ex-wife, Emily Moreno, and WKYC reported that he said he would remain in the race after the deadline passed. Pressure on him also came from inside his own family network and from Washington, with U.S. Sen. Bernie Moreno, Miller’s former father-in-law, saying Miller should step aside before the ballot deadline. Miller has also been endorsed by President Donald Trump, a detail that has helped keep him anchored in the race despite the scrutiny.

Before the withdrawal window closed, the process was simple: if Miller had dropped out by the close of business Tuesday, local officials would have had to hold a special primary to choose a replacement nominee. Instead, after the Wednesday deadline passed, that route was gone. The Washington Post reported on Aug. 9 that Miller appeared almost certain to remain on the ballot in November, leaving Republicans with no easy procedural fix and no time to reopen the nomination process.

The political damage has spread beyond Miller himself. CNN and ABC News described his reelection bid as under strain and said the seat was suddenly in play as the allegations hardened into a broader campaign crisis. The New York Times reported on Aug. 8 that Democrat Brian Poindexter, an ironworker, was drawing attention in Northeast Ohio and believed he could win the district. The Akron Beacon Journal said its Aug. 10 coverage included comments from Poindexter, underscoring how the race has shifted from an internal Republican problem to a competitive contest with real consequences for control of the seat.