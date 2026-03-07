Oil Prices Soar 35% as Iran War Fuels Market Turmoil

Global oil and gas prices soared to record highs this week as the ongoing conflict in Iran intensifies, sparking market volatility and economic concerns.

Global oil and gas prices have surged at an unprecedented pace this week, following the continued escalation of the Iran war, which shows no signs of abating. The dramatic price increases are sending shockwaves through energy markets and raising concerns about the broader economic impact worldwide.

Historic Price Surge Tied to Iran Conflict

According to reporting by AP News, oil prices have jumped sharply as the military conflict in Iran intensifies, disrupting supply chains and increasing fears of wider instability in the Middle East. Major financial outlets, including CNBC, noted that crude oil futures surged 35% this week, marking the largest weekly gain since futures trading began in 1983. This historic spike underscores the scale of market anxiety as traders react to ongoing geopolitical risks.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) spot price climbed to new highs, reflecting increased demand for secure energy supplies.

The OPEC basket price also rose sharply, tracking the global surge in crude values.

Natural gas prices spiked in tandem, as seen in the Henry Hub spot price, as markets braced for potential supply disruptions.

Market Drivers and Global Impact

The ongoing war in Iran is at the heart of these moves. The region is a critical hub for global oil production and export, and any instability there tends to have an outsized effect on energy prices. Analysts cited by both AP News and CNBC emphasized that fears of sanctions, logistical disruptions, and potential escalation into neighboring oil-producing countries are fueling volatility.

In response, traders are seeking to secure future supplies, driving up both spot and futures prices. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has regularly highlighted in its Oil Market Report that geopolitical instability in the Middle East remains one of the greatest risks to oil price stability, a reality now underscored by this week’s events.

Broader Economic Effects

The surge in oil prices is already translating into higher costs at the pump for consumers. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s weekly update, average gasoline prices have climbed rapidly, increasing pressure on household budgets and potentially complicating central banks’ efforts to manage inflation.

Energy-intensive industries are warning of rising input costs as both crude and refined product prices jump.

Stock markets experienced heightened volatility as investors weighed potential knock-on effects for global growth.

Looking Ahead

With the Iran conflict continuing and no immediate diplomatic resolution in sight, energy analysts warn that oil and gas prices could remain elevated or even climb further if the situation worsens. The latest Statistical Review of World Energy underscores the region’s central role in world energy supply, magnifying the global impact of any sustained disruption.

In the coming weeks, markets will closely monitor developments in Iran, OPEC’s response, and possible interventions by major consuming nations, such as strategic petroleum reserve releases. Until there is clear progress toward de-escalation, volatility and elevated prices are likely to persist.

For the latest data on crude oil and gas prices, see the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s Gasoline and Diesel Fuel Update.