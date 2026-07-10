Oil prices jump as Strait of Hormuz attacks stoke shipping fears

Three tanker strikes in the Strait of Hormuz sent Brent to $74.16 and turned at least four oil and gas ships back, renewing fears over a vital oil chokepoint.

Three tankers were struck by projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz, and the fallout quickly spread from the waterway to global fuel markets as at least four oil and gas tankers turned back from the passage. One of the vessels hit was the Qatari LNG tanker Al-Rekayyat, and another ship suffered structural damage after being struck by an unidentified projectile. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations raised the threat level for vessels transiting the strait to severe, even as it said no one was injured and at least one vessel continued on its way.

The market reacted just as fast. Brent crude settled 3% higher at $74.16 a barrel on July 7, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate rose 2.8% to $70.44. Prices moved higher again after hours when the United States revoked Iran’s license to sell oil, reinforcing concern that the latest violence could extend beyond a one-day jolt and into a wider disruption of Gulf energy flows.

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That matters because the Strait of Hormuz handles around 20% of the world’s oil traffic. A narrow lane that carries that much crude gives tankers, shippers and insurers little room for error, and even a short shutdown or rerouting can add to freight costs, war-risk premiums and delivery delays. The latest attacks also came against a market backdrop that had been easing before the strikes, as Persian Gulf flows recovered and crude prices drifted toward prewar levels. Days earlier, OPEC+ had agreed to raise output targets by 188,000 barrels a day from August, a supply increase that now has to compete with a new layer of shipping risk.

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Qatar condemned the attack on its tanker and said it held Iran fully legally responsible. Oman had proposed a temporary transit corridor hugging its coastline to keep traffic moving, but Iran opposed the idea. With ships turning back, security alerts tightened and a fragile ceasefire under strain, traders are now pricing not just the next crude settlement, but the chance that a maritime chokepoint has become a longer-term energy-security problem.