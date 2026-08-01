Oil spill off Oman spreads from sanctioned shadow fleet tanker

Satellite images showed a sanctions-hit tanker’s spill off Oman widening to about 1,500 hectares, raising fresh questions over cleanup in the Gulf of Oman.

Satellite images showed the oil slick off Oman had spread to about 1,500 hectares, or roughly 3,700 acres, with dark oil near the Caroline Bezengi and lighter patches drifting north of al-Qibliyyah island. Reuters had identified the vessel on July 17 as a sanctions-hit tanker likely leaking oil in a protected marine area off Oman after taking Russian oil aboard in Novorossiysk. The stain sat in the Gulf of Oman, a corridor that carries Middle Eastern crude toward global customers through waters near the Strait of Hormuz.

The Caroline Bezengi is part of the shadow fleet, a loose term for tankers that often move oil with opaque ownership, shifting routing, thin insurance visibility and weaker compliance practices. That model may keep cargoes moving, but it also leaves gaps in responsibility when something goes wrong at sea. In this case, the oil was already visible from space, giving authorities and analysts a clear view of how far the slick had traveled and how close it sat to sensitive coastline and marine habitat.

A July 28 satellite image showed the dark slick next to the vessel off Dhofar Governorate, with lighter patches farther north. Reuters said the spill had spread in recent days, turning an initial leak into a wider environmental threat for a stretch of water that is central to regional trade and energy shipments. Even a single release in the Gulf of Oman can complicate shipping, threaten fisheries and increase pressure on coastal clean-up teams that must work in heavily trafficked waters.

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The incident also sharpened the accountability problem built into shadow fleet operations. When a tanker under sanctions moves oil through less transparent channels, regulators face a harder task in tracing ownership, enforcing standards and assigning liability for cleanup. Reuters has also reported other tanker incidents off Oman in 2026, adding to concerns that environmental danger and maritime insecurity are increasingly converging in the same waters. For Oman, the immediate test is containment and damage assessment; for the wider shipping market, the spill is another reminder that sanctions-era oil logistics carry costs that do not stop at the waterline.