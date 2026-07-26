Oklahoma woman killed in murder-suicide weeks after TikTok allegations

Sara Gilson filed for court protection and posted a TikTok warning about her estranged husband weeks before police say Jeremiah Duffey shot her and died by suicide.

Sara Gilson, 43, and Jeremiah Shawn Duffey, 48, were found dead of gunshot wounds in Owasso, Oklahoma, on Wednesday, July 23. Gilson had posted a TikTok accusing her estranged husband of being a pedophile. Investigators determined Duffey shot Gilson before dying by suicide.

One of Gilson’s final videos used a viral Netflix-documentary trend to frame her fear. The clip showed an empty chair in front of a blank wall, and the on-screen text read, “Preparing for when Netflix drops a documentary about my soon-to-be ex-husband who I just found out is a pedophile.” The video captured her visibly nervous, with her hands clasped and knees shaking.

Gilson had already turned to the courts for protection. She filed an emergency protective order against Duffey on June 10, 2026, and the order was later extended until August 24, 2026. The filing alleged that Duffey possessed a gun, threatened to take his own life, and fled, and the court ordered him to leave their shared home and stay at least 100 yards away. The same day, another woman filed a separate protective order on behalf of her 15-year-old daughter, who had been coached by Duffey on a youth basketball team; that filing alleged inappropriate kissing and touching, messages, an invitation to Duffey’s hotel room during a basketball tournament, and an offer of money to stay silent.

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A 911 dispatcher heard Gilson “screaming and crying” before she was killed. Gilson was dead less than seven weeks after she filed it. Authorities had not announced any criminal conviction tied to the sexual-misconduct allegations.