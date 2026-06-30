OKX opened an AI agent marketplace that pairs on-chain identities with escrow, x402 payments and dispute resolution, after a beta with 50 providers.

OKX opened its AI Agent Marketplace to developers on Tuesday, putting on-chain identity, task negotiation and payment settlement into the same product for autonomous software. The launch came after a closed beta with 50 early AI service providers and adds category browsing, ranking, search, filtering, curated recommendations and reviews to help users find agents.

The marketplace lets a user register an on-chain identity, bind one or more AI agents to it and negotiate a task’s scope and price before work begins. The platform supports two payment paths in supported digital assets: an escrow flow and an x402 flow. If a delivered task is rejected, the marketplace also includes on-chain dispute resolution. The escrow smart contracts are open-source, ownerless and non-upgradeable, and the company is not a party to agreements between users and agent providers and does not custody user funds.

AI-generated illustration

OKX launched its AI toolkit for developers on March 3, 2026, and its Onchain OS products were already being used by more than 12 million wallet users each month. The infrastructure lets AI agents trade across more than 500 decentralized exchanges, read real-time market data, manage payments through x402 and connect wallets directly into decentralized apps.

OKX introduced the Agent Payments Protocol on April 29, 2026, as an open standard for agent commerce. APP lets a single AI agent handle discovery, negotiation, escrow, metering, settlement, disputes, revenue splits and billing closeout. OKX co-authored ERC-8183 with the Ethereum Foundation and Virtuals on June 9, 2026. ERC-8183 is an Ethereum standard for how AI agents pay each other, hold funds in escrow, deliver work and resolve disputes.

Source: ctfassets.net

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