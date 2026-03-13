Old Dominion University Shooting Sparks Federal Terror Inquiry

A gunman with suspected Islamic State ties opened fire at Old Dominion University, leaving one dead and launching an FBI-led terrorism investigation.

Norfolk, VA — Tragedy struck Old Dominion University on Wednesday after a gunman identified as a sympathizer of the Islamic State opened fire on campus, resulting in the death of one individual. The incident has left the campus community in mourning and prompted a swift federal response as the FBI leads an ongoing terrorism investigation.

Incident Overview

According to The Washington Post, the shooter, whose identity has not yet been released by local authorities, targeted individuals on the university grounds in what officials believe was an ideologically motivated attack. One victim was killed in the shooting. The assailant was apprehended shortly after the incident, with law enforcement moving quickly to secure the area and ensure the safety of students and faculty.

Immediate Community Impact

The shooting has shaken the Old Dominion University community, with students and staff expressing grief and concern over campus safety. Vigils and memorial gatherings began in the hours following the attack, as peers remembered the victim and administrators pledged to support those affected.

Federal Investigation and Terrorism Links

Federal agents from the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division have taken the lead in the investigation, citing evidence of the shooter’s sympathies with the Islamic State. According to the U.S. Department of Justice National Security Division, cases involving suspected foreign terrorist organization influence are prioritized for federal prosecution, and authorities are now combing through the suspect’s online activity, communications, and possible associates.

The Global Terrorism Database has tracked a small but persistent number of campus-related attacks in the U.S. with ideological motives over the past decade.

Islamic State-inspired attacks remain a focus for federal agencies, as emphasized in recent threat assessments from the Department of Homeland Security.

Campus Security and Broader Trends

This shooting adds to ongoing national conversations about campus safety and the threat of extremism in educational settings. Data from the National Center for Education Statistics shows that while fatal shootings on college campuses are rare, their impact is profound and often leads to reviews of security protocols and emergency response procedures.

Federal statistics indicate that attacks motivated by extremist ideologies—whether foreign or domestic—have increased in complexity in recent years. The Southern Poverty Law Center provides background on the dynamics of Islamist-inspired violence in the U.S., noting that individuals acting alone or in small cells often draw from online propaganda and messaging.

Unanswered Questions and Ongoing Investigation

Authorities have not yet released detailed information about the shooter’s background, possible motives beyond ideological sympathies, or how the attack was planned. The campus remains under heightened security, and classes have been suspended while the investigation continues. The FBI has encouraged anyone with information relevant to the case to come forward, emphasizing the importance of community cooperation in terrorism cases.

Looking Ahead

As the Old Dominion University community grapples with sorrow and unanswered questions, the incident stands as a stark reminder of the continued challenges posed by extremist violence. Federal and local authorities are expected to provide further updates in the coming days as the terrorism investigation unfolds. Meanwhile, the university is focusing on supporting its students and staff, with counseling services and memorial activities planned in the aftermath of the tragedy.