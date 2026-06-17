Olin to buy Huntsman in $2.43 billion all-stock deal

A weak chemicals market pushed Olin and Huntsman into a $2.43 billion all-stock merger, but investors still marked both stocks lower.

A weak chemicals market pushed two major U.S. producers into survival-by-merger. Olin said it would acquire Huntsman in an all-stock transaction valued at about $2.43 billion, a deal built around scale, cost cuts and a more resilient footprint as demand stays sluggish and input costs remain under pressure.

Under the agreement announced June 16, Huntsman shareholders will receive 0.5476 Olin shares for each Huntsman share. That exchange ratio values Huntsman at $13.85 a share, about 12.8% below its last closing price of $15.89, and the market made its skepticism plain: Huntsman shares fell about 13% in morning trading, while Olin dropped about 2.4%.

The combined company will be called OlinHuntsman Corporation and will be headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, pulling together Olin’s St. Louis heritage with Huntsman’s base in Texas. Olin Chief Executive Ken Lane will lead the merged company, and Huntsman Chief Executive Peter Huntsman will serve as non-executive chairman. On a combined-company basis, the business is expected to generate about $12.5 billion in annual revenue and more than $400 million in identified cost synergies and integration benefits, with more than $300 million expected within 24 months and the rest by the end of year three. One report also said the transaction could bring $125 million in cash tax benefits.

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The industrial logic is straightforward. Olin brings chlorine, caustic soda and manufacturing strength, while Huntsman contributes downstream products and formulation expertise. Together, the companies are aiming for a more vertically integrated chemicals platform that can better control feedstock costs, improve operating leverage and defend margins in a sector where pricing power has been under strain. That kind of integration can also force hard choices inside the combined plant network, because promised synergies usually come from eliminating duplication, trimming overhead and rethinking production lines.

The merger lands as global chemical producers are reassessing strategy amid stagnant demand, higher production costs in Europe and shifting regulatory requirements. Disruptions to oil and petrochemical flows after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz have tightened supply and lifted prices for plastics and polymers, adding another layer of volatility. In that environment, the deal offers both companies a way to spread fixed costs over a larger base, but it also invites scrutiny from antitrust regulators and leaves a long integration runway before the transaction closes, which is expected in the first half of 2027.

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Olin shareholders are expected to own about 54.5% of the combined company, with Huntsman holders taking about 45.5%. Winchester, Olin’s ammunition division, remains part of the story too, suggesting the broader corporate portfolio still matters as management seeks a more durable earnings base.