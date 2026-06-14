Oliver Tree dies in helicopter collision in Rio de Janeiro

Two helicopters collided over Rio’s western zone, killing six and setting parked electric vehicles ablaze as reports placed Oliver Tree on the passenger list.

A midair collision between two helicopters over Rio de Janeiro killed six people and sent one aircraft crashing into a car dealership in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, where parked electric vehicles caught fire before firefighters extinguished the blaze. Rio de Janeiro authorities said investigators were working to determine what caused the collision, which unfolded in the city’s western zone.

CNN Brasil, citing the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro, said five victims were aboard one helicopter and the other aircraft carried only the pilot. Multiple outlets also reported that American singer Oliver Tree was on the passenger list provided to aviation authorities, although bodies had not yet been formally identified in those reports. The crash happened on Sunday morning, June 14, 2026, and left a trail of wreckage across one of the city’s busiest suburban corridors.

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Tree, whose full name is Oliver Tree Nickell, was born on June 29, 1993, in Santa Cruz, California. He built a large digital following through songs such as “Life Goes On,” “Miss You” and “Alien Boy,” and his official site and Spotify profile showed a streaming footprint measured in millions of monthly listeners and billions of plays. His debut studio album, Ugly Is Beautiful, was released on July 17, 2020, after his breakout track “When I’m Down” spread widely online.

Reports said Tree had performed in São Paulo on June 6, 2026, shortly before the crash, placing him in South America during a stretch that had included a broader tour schedule. His appeal crossed genre lines, drawing listeners from pop, rock, and electronic music spaces while his cartoonish visuals and internet-native persona helped turn short-form clips and meme culture into a long-running part of his identity.

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The crash also underscored the risks that come with crowded airspace over major cities, where a single mechanical failure or navigational error can cascade into a ground emergency. In this case, a collision in the air became a fire on the ground, drawing firefighters, police, and aviation investigators into a fast-moving response that now sits at the center of one of Brazil’s most closely watched aviation tragedies.