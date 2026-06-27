Oliver Tree foundation launches after musician's death

A posthumous grant fund in Oliver Tree’s name will back music, film, installation and performance art, but grant amounts and eligibility are still unpublished.

Oliver Tree’s estate has moved to turn the late musician’s own instructions into a grant fund after his death in a June 14 helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro at age 32. It will support artists working in music, film, installation and performance art.

Oliver directed that specified non-art-related and non-sentimental assets be sold to seed the fund, which is intended to stay active for 50 to 100 years. Projects are supposed to reflect the spirit of work Oliver Tree created with the foundation’s board members during his lifetime.

For now, the rules are narrow. Grant money must go to the production and creation of art. Equipment, gear and tools may be rented for a project, but not bought with grant money, and the foundation will not fund school or education. Each year, the board will review submissions and vote on how available funding should be distributed, with support for one large project, three to five smaller projects, and more if funds allow.

The public site does not yet name the board members, and application requirements, grant amounts, submission dates and eligibility details will be announced soon. The organization is still applying for recognition as a tax-exempt charitable organization under section 501(c)(3).