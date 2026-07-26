Oliver Tree memorial in Santa Cruz streams live for fans

Oliver Tree’s celebration of life at UC Santa Cruz was streamed online, with live music, tribute videos and speakers including Diplo, Logan Paul and Ethan Paul.

Fans who could not get to Santa Cruz watched Oliver Tree’s celebration of life online as the memorial was streamed live from UC Santa Cruz’s Quarry Amphitheater. The event was scheduled for July 25, 2026, and drew attention well beyond campus as a public tribute built around performances, speakers and video remembrances.

The memorial centered on Oliver Tree, who died in a helicopter crash at age 32. Organizers used the UC Santa Cruz venue to stage a program that was visible both in person and through the livestream, turning the gathering into a hybrid memorial for supporters, collaborators and family members.

The lineup of speakers included Diplo, Logan Paul and Ethan Paul, adding celebrity names to an already unusual event. TMZ’s coverage of the memorial also said multiple caskets were part of the service, tied to Oliver Tree’s characters and the larger theatrical style that has followed his public persona.

The livestream itself was posted on YouTube under the title “Oliver Tree - Celebration of Life (Live from Santa Cruz).” Its description said the program included live music, tribute videos from Oliver’s life and speakers from friends and family. It also said all proceeds would go to Dr. Oliver Tree’s Extremely Epic Art Grant for Baby Geniuses through the Oliver Tree Foundation.

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That combination of memorial, livestream and fundraising made the Santa Cruz event more than a private farewell. It was designed to be watched remotely, with the online audience folded into the ceremony rather than treated as an afterthought.

The event’s public format also reflected the way celebrity tributes now move across platforms in real time, from amphitheater seating at UC Santa Cruz to a livestream available to fans anywhere. In this case, the memorial was not confined to the campus hillside; it became part of the wider online audience that followed Oliver Tree’s career and his posthumous celebration of life.