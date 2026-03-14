Olivia Dunne Joins Fox Baywatch Reboot in TV Acting Debut

Gymnast Olivia Dunne has been cast in the Baywatch reboot at Fox, marking her debut in a major television role and sparking excitement across social media.

Olivia "Livvy" Dunne, the standout NCAA gymnast and social media personality, is making headlines after being cast in the highly anticipated Baywatch reboot at Fox. News of her casting quickly rippled across entertainment and sports outlets, with Dunne herself celebrating the announcement on social media in true Baywatch fashion—donning the show's signature red bikini, as reported by Yahoo.

From Gymnastics to Primetime TV

Dunne, who has built a massive following as both an LSU gymnast and an influencer, will make her official transition to acting with the new Baywatch series. According to Yahoo and Deadline, her casting signals Fox's intent to blend fresh star power with the enduring appeal of one of television's most iconic franchises. While specific details about Dunne's role have not yet been released, her involvement is already generating significant buzz online.

Social Media Celebration

True to her vibrant online presence, Dunne marked the news with a celebratory post wearing the signature red swimsuit synonymous with the original Baywatch series. The photo quickly went viral, drawing enthusiastic responses from fans and sparking conversations about the intersection of athletics, celebrity, and entertainment.

Baywatch originally aired from 1989 to 2001, becoming a global phenomenon and launching the careers of stars like David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson. The show remains one of the most-watched television programs in history, with audience numbers peaking in the hundreds of millions worldwide.

originally aired from 1989 to 2001, becoming a global phenomenon and launching the careers of stars like David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson. The show remains one of the most-watched television programs in history, with audience numbers peaking in the hundreds of millions worldwide. Olivia Dunne has been a top performer for LSU, with her NCAA gymnastics stats reflecting consistent excellence in floor and uneven bars events.

Baywatch's Enduring Legacy

The Baywatch reboot is part of Fox’s efforts to revive classic properties for new audiences. The official program page confirms the network’s commitment to updating the lifeguard drama with a fresh cast and contemporary storylines. The original series is recognized for its cultural impact, with honors including a Peabody Award profile that highlights its place in TV history.

For Dunne, the move comes at a time when athletes are increasingly expanding into media and entertainment. Her popularity on platforms like TikTok and Instagram positions her well to attract younger viewers to the show while building on Baywatch’s multi-generational fan base.

What Comes Next for Dunne and Baywatch

While the full cast and premiere date for the Baywatch reboot have yet to be announced, Dunne’s involvement has already raised expectations. Industry observers note that her athletic background could add authenticity to the show’s iconic lifeguard action scenes. As production ramps up, fans can follow updates on the official Fox Baywatch page.

As one of the most recognizable athletes in NCAA gymnastics and now a rising star in television, Olivia Dunne’s casting marks a significant moment for both her career and the Baywatch franchise. The fusion of sports stardom, social media influence, and classic TV nostalgia is set to make the reboot a series to watch in the coming year.