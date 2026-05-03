Olivia Rodrigo Hosts SNL, Recalls Jake Paul Collaboration

Olivia Rodrigo brought humor and nostalgia to SNL, recalling her work with Jake Paul and performing a playful 'Drivers License' parody.

Olivia Rodrigo took center stage on Saturday Night Live this weekend, captivating audiences as both host and musical guest. The episode was filled with comedic moments, musical performances, and a nostalgic nod to her early career working alongside Jake Paul.

Rodrigo’s SNL Debut Blends Music and Comedy

Rodrigo’s appearance on SNL marked a significant moment in her career, showcasing her versatility as both a singer and a performer. The episode, which aired as part of SNL’s 49th season, featured Rodrigo in a series of sketches and as the night’s musical headliner. She performed renditions of her chart-topping hits, bringing both energy and authenticity to the iconic stage.

Reflecting on Working with Jake Paul

During her opening monologue, Rodrigo reminisced about her early days in the entertainment industry, specifically recalling her time working with Jake Paul. The two previously starred together on the Disney Channel’s "Bizaardvark," where Paul played a key role during the show’s initial seasons. Rodrigo referred to Paul as an "acting legend" in a lighthearted and humorous manner, a nod that drew laughs from the live audience and highlighted her comedic timing.

Rodrigo and Paul’s collaboration on "Bizaardvark" was an early stepping stone for both performers.

Jake Paul has since become known for his high-profile boxing matches and social media presence, with acting credits documented on Box Office Mojo.

"Drivers License" Gets a Playful SNL Twist

One of the night’s highlights came when Rodrigo delivered a parody of her breakout hit, "Drivers License". The comedic rendition poked fun at the song’s emotional lyrics and viral popularity, while also demonstrating Rodrigo’s willingness to embrace her own musical legacy with a sense of humor. The original "Drivers License" soared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 upon its release and has since achieved multiple RIAA certifications for sales and streaming milestones.

Audience and Industry Reaction

Rodrigo’s dual role as host and performer was met with enthusiasm from fans and critics alike. Social media buzzed with reactions to her sketches and her willingness to poke fun at her career beginnings. Viewers appreciated her candid reflections and her ability to blend heartfelt storytelling with humor.

Rodrigo’s Continued Rise

Since her debut, Rodrigo has maintained a strong presence in the music industry, amassing a significant social media following and earning critical acclaim for her songwriting. Her SNL appearance offered a reminder of her roots and her growth as an artist comfortable in both music and comedy. According to Nielsen’s analysis, Rodrigo’s appeal spans generations, with her songs resonating across demographics and charting significant streaming and radio play milestones.

Looking Ahead

Rodrigo’s night at SNL underscored her position as a pop culture force, comfortable reflecting on her past while embracing new creative challenges. Fans and industry watchers alike will be eager to see where her talent and humor take her next, both on stage and beyond.