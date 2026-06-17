Olympian Jenny Simpson collapses at North Carolina track event

Jenny Simpson collapsed during a Raleigh track event and received CPR and a defibrillator before being taken to the hospital.

Three-time American Olympian Jenny Simpson collapsed at a community track event in Raleigh, North Carolina, while pacing a mile group for runners on Tuesday night. The 39-year-old was given CPR on the track, and an automated external defibrillator was used before she was taken to the hospital.

The event was hosted by Sir Walter Running and was open to runners of all levels, with an opportunity for attendees to meet Simpson. The rapid response on the scene, including help from EMS responders and medical professionals, became central to how the emergency was handled.

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Sir Walter Running said in an Instagram statement Wednesday that Simpson was receiving excellent medical care. The group also thanked the people who responded immediately, along with EMS and medical staff who acted with urgency and professionalism during the incident.

Simpson’s collapse involved one of the most accomplished U.S. middle-distance runners of her generation. She won bronze in the 1,500 meters at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, took the 1,500 title at the 2011 world championships, and earned silver medals at the world championships in 2013 and 2017. Her career also included becoming the first five-time winner in New Balance 5th Avenue Mile history.

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Jennifer_Barringer.jpg: DyeStat.com derivative work: CutOffTies (talk) via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The Raleigh emergency was a stark reminder that even elite athletes can face sudden medical crises in public settings, including community workouts and paced runs that are built around accessibility and participation. In those moments, CPR, defibrillators and fast access to emergency care are not background details. They are the difference between a frightening scene and a chance at survival.