One dead, five injured after business jet crashes in Laredo, Texas

A six-seat business jet diverted toward Laredo after crews reported mechanical trouble and low fuel, then burned on Loop 20, killing one person.

A business jet carrying six people crashed on Loop 20 in Laredo, Texas, after the crew reported mechanical problems and low fuel while flying toward Austin from Mexico. One person was killed and five others survived or were injured as the aircraft caught fire and debris scattered across multiple lanes near the Texas-Mexico border.

Police said the plane went down shortly after 10 p.m. on June 16, 2026, after the local airport tower reported a mechanical issue and lost contact with the aircraft just before impact. The crash shut down traffic in both directions on Loop 20 and drew motorists and first responders into a chaotic rescue scene as flames spread from the wreckage.

Early flight-tracking data identified the aircraft as a Cessna Citation Latitude, likely operating as NetJets flight N523QS. The route shown was from San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, through Los Cabos International Airport, toward Austin, with the plane diverting to Laredo before the crash. The diversion and the crew’s report of low fuel raise immediate questions about whether maintenance, flight planning or an in-flight systems failure left the crew with too few options in the final minutes.

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Jose Baeza of the Laredo Police Department said six people were on board. Authorities said a vehicle on the highway was struck, and it was initially unclear whether the person who died was on the aircraft or on the ground. The plane burned after impact, adding to the urgency at the scene and complicating the effort to reach those trapped inside.

Bystanders and first responders tried to free passengers from the wreckage, including breaking the cockpit window. The crash underscored how quickly a mechanical emergency can turn into a mass-casualty event when a diversion comes with low fuel, no radio contact and a landing attempt over a major roadway. The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to investigate the accident and determine whether preventable failures in maintenance, oversight or cockpit decision-making contributed to the outcome.