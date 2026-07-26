One dead, several injured as vehicle hits Berlin Pride crowd

A vehicle drove into Berlin’s Christopher Street Day march near Tiergarten, killing at least one person and injuring at least 16. Police canceled the Pride parade and a concert as emergency crews cleared the area.

Police canceled Berlin's Christopher Street Day Pride march after a vehicle drove into the crowd near Tiergarten park on Saturday, killing at least one person and injuring at least 16 others. Emergency personnel and firefighters rushed to the scene in central Berlin, and officers shut down both the parade and a concert tied to the event.

The crash hit one of Germany's most visible LGBTQ gatherings. Berlin CSD had marked the 2026 demonstration as the 48th Berlin CSD Pride march, with a route ending at the Brandenburg Gate and the theme Haltung ist Hot, which translates as Attitude is Hot. The route through central Berlin drew the kind of crowds that make any vehicle entering the area especially dangerous.

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Berlin Pride has been part of the city's public life for decades. Berlin celebrated its 40th annual LGBT Pride celebration in 2018, underscoring how long Christopher Street Day has functioned as both a festival and a political demonstration. That history gives the cancellation added weight, because the march is not a small neighborhood gathering but a major citywide event moving through some of Berlin's most prominent streets and landmarks.

The incident also came against a backdrop of rising concern about anti-LGBTQ hostility around Pride events in Germany. In 2025, Berlin marchers rallied under the slogan Never Silent Again while protesting attacks on Pride events in smaller German cities by far-right extremists. That same year, anti-LGBTQ incidents and restrictions on rainbow flags cast a shadow over Pride season, and attacks and other disruptions hit nearly half of all Pride parades in Germany, largely by right-wing extremists.

Michael Kranewitter via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Berlin police asked people to avoid the area around the event after the crash. With the parade called off and the concert canceled, the day's disruption reached beyond the immediate casualties and into the security planning surrounding one of Europe's largest public LGBTQ celebrations.