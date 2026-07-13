OnePlus reportedly prepares to exit US and European markets

OnePlus may leave the US and Europe, while its stores steer shoppers to Oppo and current owners face unanswered questions on support and warranties.

OnePlus and Oppo plan to announce in the coming days that the OnePlus brand will leave the United States and Europe, a move that would remove one of the better-known Android challengers from two of its most important overseas markets. If that exit is confirmed, American and European buyers will lose a familiar lower-priced alternative at the same time OnePlus owners are left wondering how warranties, repairs and software support will work going forward.

The signs of retreat are already visible in Europe. OnePlus websites in Germany, France and Spain have been steering visitors toward Oppo products, with promotional banners and redirects replacing the usual upgrade path to new OnePlus hardware. Other recent reports say European inventory has been thinning, with some stores showing out-of-stock listings and one account saying remaining stock would be sold through without replenishment after it runs out.

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That leaves current owners in a strange in-between moment. OnePlus Support pages for the United States and global markets are still live, and they still advertise device help, video guides, user manuals and OxygenOS update information. The company is still publishing software material, including update instructions that point users to the latest OxygenOS builds, even as its retail footprint appears to be narrowing in real time.

Photo by Jimmy Liao

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The brand’s retreat would carry extra weight because OnePlus was built as a challenger. Pete Lau and Carl Pei founded the company in December 2013, and its first phone, the OnePlus One, arrived in 2014 as the product behind the company’s “Never Settle” identity. OnePlus still describes itself as a maker of premium devices, but a withdrawal from the US and Europe would mark a sharp contraction for a brand that spent more than a decade pitching itself as an alternative to Samsung, Google and Apple.