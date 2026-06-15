OnlyFans creators say managers exploited them, took earnings and control

Creators said managers seized their accounts, watched their messages and took up to half their earnings, turning OnlyFans into a tighter control economy.

Dozens of women who built businesses on OnlyFans said managers promised to grow their income, then seized control of their accounts, monitored private messages and, in some cases, threatened them while taking as much as half their earnings. The complaints expose a hidden labor model inside a platform marketed as direct creator-to-fan monetization, where outside intermediaries can sit between performers and the people paying them.

OnlyFans normally keeps a 20% commission, leaving creators 80% of fan payments before any other cut. That balance changes sharply when an agency steps in. If a manager takes half of the creator’s earnings, the worker is left with far less than the platform’s advertised split, while still carrying the risks, stigma and emotional burden of the work.

Source: kenneylegaldefense.us

The accounts point to a pattern of coercion that goes beyond simple bookkeeping. Some creators said managers controlled access to their profiles, dictated how messages were handled and used that leverage to keep workers dependent. For women trying to earn from intimate digital labor, that kind of control can isolate them from their own customers and strip away the autonomy that makes the platform attractive in the first place.

The concerns do not sit in isolation. More than 140 police complaints tied to nonconsensual pornography on OnlyFans had already triggered calls from lawmakers in the United States and the United Kingdom for tougher safeguards. Those demands came from figures including Ann Wagner, Dick Durbin, Jennifer Wexton and James Bethell, who pushed for stronger protections as questions grew over how the platform polices abuse.

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The money moving through the business helps explain why the pressure is so intense. Fenix International reported that OnlyFans processed $7.22 billion in fan payments in the fiscal year ending November 30, 2024. Of that, $5.8 billion went to creators, while the company reported $1.41 billion in net revenue and $684 million in pre-tax profit. It also said the platform had 4.63 million creator accounts and 377.5 million cumulative fan accounts during that filing period.

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Those figures show a platform that is still expanding fast, even as its labor model remains weakly supervised. The promise of direct access to fans has made OnlyFans one of the most lucrative creator platforms in the world. But the accounts from creators suggest that without meaningful oversight of agencies and managers, the same system can become a channel for exploitation, earnings theft and control.