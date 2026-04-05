OPEC+ Ties Oil Output Increase to Strait of Hormuz Reopening

OPEC+ will increase oil production only after the Strait of Hormuz reopens, responding to supply constraints from regional conflict.

OPEC+ has announced a conditional agreement to boost oil output, but only after the critical Strait of Hormuz reopens, according to statements made public Saturday. The move underscores the cartel's cautious approach as ongoing conflict in the region continues to disrupt global energy flows.

Strait of Hormuz Closure Drives Market Uncertainty

The Strait of Hormuz is a vital waterway for the global oil trade, with roughly a fifth of world crude flows passing through its narrow channel. Its closure, triggered by rising tensions and military activity in the region, has sharply curtailed exports from several major oil producers, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq.

According to UNCTAD statistics, up to 21 million barrels per day of oil typically transit through the strait, making it the most significant oil chokepoint globally.

Recent disruptions have resulted in a marked decline in available crude supply, leading to price volatility and concerns among importing nations.

OPEC+ Deliberates Production Hike Amid Ongoing Conflict

Reuters reported that OPEC+ members have debated the prospect of increasing output to stabilize prices and meet global demand. However, the coalition has opted to make any production hike conditional, stating that volumes will only rise once the Strait of Hormuz is cleared for safe passage and normal export operations resume.

This strategy reflects the group's desire to avoid flooding the market while physical constraints on export capacity persist. It also signals OPEC+'s intent to maintain market stability without undermining prices, which have responded sharply to the region's instability.

Balancing Supply with Geopolitical Risks

Historically, OPEC+ has adjusted output to respond to shifts in global supply and demand, but the current situation presents unique challenges. The closure of the Hormuz chokepoint not only restricts the physical movement of oil, but also increases insurance, shipping, and security costs throughout the supply chain.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has previously warned that prolonged disruptions could tighten markets further, especially if alternative shipping routes or strategic reserves are insufficient to meet demand.

Key Takeaways for Global Energy Markets

The conditional output increase aims to reassure markets that additional supply will be available once logistical barriers are removed.

Major importers—particularly in Asia and Europe—remain vulnerable to extended supply shortages if the Strait remains closed for a prolonged period.

OPEC+ is expected to monitor developments and could adjust plans if the security situation improves or deteriorates further.

Looking Ahead

The OPEC+ decision reflects a careful balance between responding to market needs and acknowledging the realities of a key transit point’s closure. Market participants will be closely watching for any signs of de-escalation in the region and updates from shipping authorities regarding the status of the Strait of Hormuz. Until then, oil output from the world's largest producers will remain constrained, and price volatility is likely to persist.