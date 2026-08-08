OpenAI acquires NextSlide team to boost ChatGPT presentations

OpenAI folded NextSlide's presentation team into ChatGPT, adding deck automation to a 2025-26 acquisition spree that already included the $6.5 billion io deal.

Ahmed Beshry wrote on LinkedIn that “earlier this year, OpenAI acquired NextSlide!” and said he was happy to share the news after months of silence. NextSlide’s own site said, “NextSlide has been acquired by OpenAI. Presentations help ideas move through the world. The NextSlide team is now at OpenAI, helping build ChatGPT.”

The deal puts a presentation startup directly inside OpenAI’s core product. NextSlide built AI software that turns prompts, notes, documents and research into editable decks, a toolset aimed at automating one of the most routine tasks in workplace software. The company was founded around mid-2025, and the terms of the transaction and the product roadmap were not disclosed.

Beshry is a repeat founder who previously sold Caper, giving OpenAI another operator with a record of moving from startup building to a larger platform. The NextSlide team is now slated to work on ChatGPT’s creation and communication tools, a signal that OpenAI is adding people who can shape how users make slides, documents and other business materials inside its product.

Source: viarami via Pixabay

The acquisition also fits a much larger buying pattern. One account of OpenAI’s corporate activity said the company completed eight acquisitions in 2025, including the $6.5 billion purchase of Jony Ive’s hardware startup io, and had already matched nearly all of that total with six more purchases by March 2026. Reuters reported on Sept. 2, 2025, that OpenAI planned to acquire Statsig and make Vijaye Raji CTO of Applications. Put together, those transactions point to a strategy that reaches beyond chatbot responses into product-building talent, application infrastructure and PowerPoint-style workflows that could make ChatGPT a more useful office tool.