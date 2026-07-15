OpenAI-backed startup eyes AI breakthroughs in drug discovery

Investors are pricing Miles Wang’s pre-launch AI drug startup at $2 billion even as no AI-originated drug has reached approval.

Miles Wang’s startup is in talks to raise about $200 million at a $2 billion valuation, with Lightspeed in discussions to lead the round, a price that puts a pre-launch drug-discovery company among the most aggressively valued bets in biotech. The financing comes as OpenAI has been widening its push into biology, chemistry and translational medicine, giving investors a fresh way to argue that AI can move from lab demos to drug-development dollars.

OpenAI introduced GPT-Rosalind on April 16, 2026, as a frontier reasoning model built for research across biology, drug discovery and translational medicine. On June 17, the company published LifeSciBench, an expert-authored benchmark for real-world life science tasks, alongside a research post on a near-autonomous AI chemist that improved a challenging reaction in medicinal chemistry. OpenAI has also said that gains made early in drug discovery can compound downstream across target selection, hypotheses and experiments, while drug development in the United States typically takes roughly 10 to 15 years from target discovery to regulatory approval.

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Wang’s own public bio describes him as an OpenAI researcher on the RL team with interests in alignment, evaluations, reasoning and science. In OpenAI’s FrontierScience work, Wang said the goal was to "measure whether models can improve scientific capabilities and accelerate scientific discovery." That framing helps explain why investors are willing to pay up before a single molecule reaches patients: the pitch is not just a faster search for one drug, but a platform that can lift an entire research pipeline.

The market is already rewarding that story. PitchBook said venture funding for AI drug development reached $2.7 billion through the first three quarters of 2025, and one market analysis put AI and machine-learning drug discovery and licensing at about $11 billion across roughly 348 financing rounds for the year. Even so, no AI-originated drug has been approved, and analysts still point to data limits, workflow bottlenecks and the long regulatory path as the obstacles that separate model performance from medical value.

Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko

The same-day funding surge around Chai Discovery sharpened the comparison. The two-year-old startup, founded by a former OpenAI researcher, announced a $400 million raise at a $3.8 billion valuation, underscoring how quickly investors are pricing AI-native drug platforms. For Wang’s company to justify its $2 billion mark, it will need to show that benchmark gains in biology and chemistry translate into better target selection, cleaner experiments and credible drug candidates that can survive the slow, failure-prone path toward approval.