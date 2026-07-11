OpenAI hires product manager for family and older adult AI tools

OpenAI added a family product manager as ChatGPT’s user base aged, while parental controls and elder tools pushed the app deeper into households.

OpenAI posted a Product Manager, Families role in San Francisco that would lead its Family product efforts across the company’s products, a move that signals ChatGPT is being built for homes as much as for individual users. The posting says the job will bring together product, policy, safety, research and operations teams and is intended to improve daily life for millions of people.

The company has already started laying that groundwork. OpenAI rolled out parental controls for ChatGPT that let parents and guardians link accounts, manage selected settings for teens, set quiet hours and receive limited safety notifications. OpenAI says those controls do not let parents read or monitor teen conversations, a boundary that will matter as more families rely on the same system for homework help, conversation and basic digital supervision.

OpenAI has also published AI literacy resources for teens and parents, updated its Model Spec with under-18 principles for users ages 13 to 17, and said it is working with experts to strengthen protections for teens. Those steps show the company trying to define what shared domestic use of AI should look like before family habits settle around the product. They also leave open the harder questions of consent, oversight and dependency when one account can influence a child’s routine, a caregiver’s workflow and a parent’s judgment all at once.

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The expansion reaches older adults as well. OpenAI has partnered with AARP and Senior Planet to offer AI training, scam-spotting tools and educational material showing how ChatGPT can serve as a “second pair of eyes” when checking suspicious messages or links. That framing moves the chatbot beyond productivity and into consumer protection, where the stakes include fraud, confusion and trust inside the household.

The hiring comes as ChatGPT’s audience has widened. Sensor Tower estimates show users age 35 and older made up 31% of ChatGPT’s global audience in the second quarter of 2026, up from 26% a year earlier, while users age 18 to 24 fell to 29% from 34%. In the United States, nearly one in four smartphone users who are parents used ChatGPT in the quarter, up from 16% a year earlier. OpenAI has not commented publicly on the posting.