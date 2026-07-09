OpenAI launches ChatGPT Work to automate multi-step workplace tasks

OpenAI rolled out ChatGPT Work, a GPT-5.6 agent that can run tasks across apps and files. The new desktop app and Sites beta extend it beyond chat.

OpenAI unveiled ChatGPT Work on Thursday, a new layer inside ChatGPT that can research information, move across connected apps and files, and turn broad goals into finished documents, spreadsheets, presentations, reports and Sites. Powered by GPT-5.6, the system is built to keep working through longer projects, follow progress, answer questions, change direction and approve important actions while it runs.

ChatGPT Work is available on desktop immediately for all plans, with web and mobile access rolling out over the next few days. Web and mobile reach paid plans first, excluding Free and Go, then Plus and Business users, while Enterprise and Edu workspaces get a two-week preview period before automatic activation unless administrators opt out. ChatGPT Work connects with more than 1,400 plugins and supports Scheduled Tasks that can run once, repeat on a schedule, trigger on an event or keep monitoring for changes.

OpenAI also introduced a new ChatGPT desktop app for macOS and Windows that combines Chat, Work and Codex in one place. The app includes a built-in browser that can gather information from websites and work with supported web-based tools and files. Alongside it, OpenAI launched ChatGPT Sites in public beta, a feature that can create interactive websites or lightweight apps without leaving ChatGPT. The feature can be used for dashboards, project trackers, launch calendars, prototypes, internal portals and reports.

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The launch comes amid intensifying competition to build and sell AI tools for professional use. Anthropic has stepped up its enterprise push with Claude Cowork. OpenAI is also preparing for an initial public offering.

Virgin Atlantic said ChatGPT Work helped it benchmark customer journeys against competitors and produce a dataset showing where it was outperforming, lagging and needed investment.