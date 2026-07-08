OpenAI overhauls ChatGPT voice mode with more natural GPT-Live-1

OpenAI's new GPT-Live-1 voice mode listens and speaks at once, waits through pauses and uses backchannel cues like "mhmm" to keep chats flowing.

OpenAI rolled out GPT-Live-1 and GPT-Live-1 mini globally on July 8, 2026, betting that ChatGPT voice will feel less like a playback tool and more like a live exchange. The new voice model can listen and speak at the same time, wait when a user pauses mid-thought, and slip in small signals such as "mhmm" and "yeah" to show it is still tracking the conversation.

The upgrade is built around a full-duplex architecture meant to cut down on the awkward stop-start rhythm that has long made voice assistants feel mechanical. GPT-Live-1 will interrupt users less often and will hand harder work to GPT-5.5 in the background when a query needs web search, deeper reasoning or another more complex task, then return with the result when it is ready. Kundan Kumar, an OpenAI researcher lead, called GPT-Live-1 the company’s next-generation voice model during the briefing. The system is intended to feel more like collaborating with another person and will later support longer-running, more agentic work.

AI-generated illustration

The launch lands after two years of rapid iteration on voice inside ChatGPT. GPT-4o first brought more natural voice capabilities in 2024. OpenAI broadened access to Advanced Voice Mode in September 2024. It could sense emotion from tone of voice, respond midsentence and adjust pronunciation in non-English languages. In March 2025, OpenAI updated Advanced Voice Mode again to interrupt users less often and to let people pause without being cut off. For paying users, that update also made responses more direct, engaging, concise, specific and creative.

Source: electroiq.com

OpenAI’s latest push also follows a broader audio expansion this year. On May 7, 2026, the company introduced GPT-Realtime-2, GPT-Realtime-Translate and GPT-Realtime-Whisper for developers building real-time voice applications, framing them around hands-free assistance, live translation and task completion while speaking. GPT-Live-1 and GPT-Live-1 mini will come to the API soon.