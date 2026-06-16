OpenAI spent $34 billion in 2025 ahead of possible listing

OpenAI spent about $34 billion in 2025, with $19 billion on research and $6 billion on sales as it heads toward a possible listing.

OpenAI’s push toward a possible public listing is colliding with a spending bill that shows how expensive frontier artificial intelligence has become. The company spent about $34 billion in 2025, a scale of outlay that puts fresh pressure on the case that the AI boom can mature into a durable, public-market business.

Roughly $19 billion of that total went to research and development, underscoring how much capital OpenAI is still pouring into model training, product work and the technical race to stay ahead of rivals. Nearly $6 billion was spent on sales and marketing, a reminder that winning in AI is no longer only about building the best models. It also requires the commercial machinery to convert consumer attention into recurring revenue.

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The spending profile matters because the figures were described as audited and shared with investors, giving a clearer view of the cost structure behind one of the industry’s most closely watched companies. That makes the numbers especially significant for anyone assessing what a market debut would demand. Public investors typically want evidence that revenue growth can keep pace with infrastructure, talent and go-to-market costs, not just that the product has momentum.

Photo by Brett Sayles

OpenAI’s spending also points to a broader shift in the AI market. Competition at the top end now requires enormous investment in computing capacity, product development and distribution, all before profits arrive. For a company preparing for a possible listing, that creates a difficult balance: it must keep funding the next generation of models while also proving that the business can scale without letting costs outrun sales.

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The message for investors is blunt. OpenAI is not only buying time to train better systems, it is also building a global platform, and both ambitions are expensive. If the company moves toward a listing, the market will be looking past the headline growth and straight at whether the economics of frontier AI can ever justify the capital it consumes.