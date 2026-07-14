OpenAI taps Kalshi odds to power World Cup search results

OpenAI added Kalshi’s live World Cup odds to ChatGPT search results, pairing prediction-market prices with scores, standings and bracket forecasts.

OpenAI has begun using Kalshi’s World Cup odds in search results tied to the 2026 tournament, bringing prediction-market prices into a mainstream AI product as soccer’s knockout rounds intensify. The integration lands inside ChatGPT’s dedicated World Cup experience, where users can already follow the match schedule, results, standings, team news, player insights, predictions and post-match recaps.

The move gives ChatGPT users a second kind of forecast signal alongside conventional sports information. Kalshi describes itself as a regulated exchange and prediction market where users can trade on the outcome of real-world events, and its World Cup pages display live match odds, bracket futures and other real-time pricing. Kalshi’s bracket page also shows live probabilities for the teams still alive in the tournament.

The partnership appears to be OpenAI’s first use of prediction-market data to power search results for a sporting event. That makes the World Cup a test case for how an AI answer engine handles market-generated probabilities when users ask fresh, newsy questions about outcomes, favorites and advancing teams.

AI-generated illustration

The timing is significant. FIFA’s World Cup 2026 runs through July 19, 2026, and the knockout bracket shows semifinal and final dates concentrated in mid-July. With the tournament entering its decisive phase, the odds on Kalshi’s World Cup pages have immediate visibility and trading interest, not just abstract predictive value.

That visibility matters because prediction markets sit at the intersection of information and wagering. Kalshi’s World Cup pages are built around live pricing, and OpenAI’s decision to surface those odds in ChatGPT folds a gambling-adjacent product into a tool many users treat as an authority layer for current events. The result is a search experience that can blend schedules, results and bracket updates with market-implied forecasts in the same response.

Photo by Rushi Patel

OpenAI has also framed the World Cup experience in ChatGPT as a guide to the tournament itself, including live score updates, standings, bracket tracking, team insights and quick recaps. By adding Kalshi’s data to that mix, the company is effectively giving users one more lens on the same event, with market prices presented as part of the answer flow rather than as a separate financial product.

For a tournament staged across the United States, Mexico and Canada, the integration places one of the world’s most watched sporting events inside a fast-moving information product that now treats prediction-market odds as part of the public record of the game.